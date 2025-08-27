Cogitations
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Litigation Nation, Engineering Empire
A review of Dan Wang's new book Breakneck
Aug 27, 2025
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Jonathon P Sine
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July 2025
Industrial Colossus: China vs 1950s America
China's global manufacturing share to 2035
Jul 18, 2025
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Jonathon P Sine
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The Stalinist Transformation of Russia
A Thematic Review of Stephen Kotkin’s Stalin: Paradoxes of Power
Jul 15, 2025
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Jonathon P Sine
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June 2025
The Life and Times of Xi Zhongxun
The Party’s Interests Come First, Joseph Torigian’s magisterial new biography
Jun 16, 2025
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Jonathon P Sine
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February 2025
From Reform to Ruin in the USSR
The Soviet Collapse: A Tale of Botched Reform or Entrenched Bureaucracy?
Feb 2, 2025
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Jonathon P Sine
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April 2024
The Rise and Fall of LGFVs
Part 1: How China's local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) became China's most complex economic challenge.
Apr 2, 2024
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Jonathon P Sine
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December 2022
The Cold Wind of Historical Nihilism
Lessons from Chinese Communist Party documentaries on the fall of the Soviet Union
Dec 2, 2022
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Jonathon P Sine
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September 2021
Groping the Elephant of Common Prosperity
Common Prosperity is about Common Purpose
Sep 30, 2021
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Jonathon P Sine
10
July 2021
The Long Game by Rush Doshi
Hundred-Year Marathon 2.0?
Jul 6, 2021
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Jonathon P Sine
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June 2021
The Dialectic of Development
Industrial Policy and the Living Legacy of Internal Colonization
Jun 30, 2021
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Jonathon P Sine
13
May 2021
Financialization: Is it Worse in the PRC?
Over at Scholar’s Stage there’s a very good post with the mildly hyperbolic title: ‘Everything Is Worse in China.’ That essay focused on conservative…
May 9, 2021
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Jonathon P Sine
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March 2021
Atomization and the Future of the CPC
"Despite four hundred million people gathered in one China, we are, in fact, but a sheet of loose sand [yipan sansha (一盘散沙)].
Mar 24, 2021
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Jonathon P Sine
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